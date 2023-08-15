NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is excited for the start of the A-League season and is confident the region's football fans will be on board for the ride.
The Jets produced some scintillating patches of attacking football, despite going down 3-2 to Brisbane Roar in a frenetic Australia Cup round-of-32 clash at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night.
The early Cup exit means Stanton can devote the next two months to preparing the squad for the A-League.
However, the Jets face the prospect of being without skipper Brandon O'Neill for the season-opener.
O'Neill was given a red card for two bookable offences in the second half against the Roar and received an automatic one-match suspension.
With the Jets being out of the Cup, the suspension carries over to the A-League which will be the Jets next competitive game.
O'Neill received his first yellow in the 62nd minute when he tripped up Henry Hore from behind. Twelve minutes later, the defensive midfielder was given his marching orders after clattering into a runaway Ayon Majok.
There was confusion on the Jets bench regarding O'Neill's booking.
"If I had known he was on a yellow I would have been screaming at him 'don't foul, don't foul'," Stanton said. "We might pay for that in round one now.
"When you have 10 players, it makes it difficult. It stopped our momentum."
The score was 2-all when O'Neill was sent.
Both sides threw everything at the other in an all-action, end-to-end clash.
In the end, a mistake by the Jets in the 118th minute led to the Roar match-winner.
A Louis Zabala shot slipped out of the hands of Jets keeper Ryan Scott and fell to Roar replacement Alex Parsons, who bundled the ball in off the right post
"I'm disappointed but happy because I feel we are on track," Stanton said. "We worked hard, played forward quickly and were aggressive with and without the ball."
The Jets scored two brilliant goals by Trent Buhagiar (11th minute) and Clayton Taylor (58th).
Buhagiar sent a square ball wide to the right for Dane Ingham and then burned past three defenders and into the box. Ingham did the rest, swinging a cross in for the striker to tap in.
Taylor produced a piece of individual brilliance for his maiden professional goal, turning past a defender and smashing a volley into the back of the net.
And, if not for a man-of-the-match performance from Roar keeper Macklin Freke, the Jets could have added another four.
"Especially in transition, we looked very dangerous," Stanton said. "We have good players who can break quickly. A couple of times in build ups, we played really fast through their press. I was pleased with that. There were lots of positives."
Two of the goals the Jets conceded were from set pieces.
"Our biggest problem was we gave away too many set pieces," Stanton said. "We got punished for that.
"I was very happy with the effort. I think the fans got the first look at what we are trying to do. We are trying to represent them and the community. I hope they got a buy in from the performance."
