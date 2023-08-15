NEWCASTLE Falcons swingman Ryan Beisty concedes it is "nice" to receive individual accolades but it "doesn't mean a lot" without an NBL1 East championship.
Beisty was named in the league's All-Star Five for a second straight season after stacking the stats sheet at both ends of the floor.
The 27-year-old averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and 1.65 blocks per game.
Falcons import Nicole Munger boasted similar figures - 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and 2.23 steals a game - and was rewarded with a spot in the women's All-Star Five.
But neither was able to lead their team past the first round of the play-offs.
The men, after finishing eighth on a tightly congested ladder, were out-gunned 101-73 by minor premiers.
"The competition level definitely went up in the second year of the league compared to the first," Beisty said. "We felt like we could compete with anyone. I think we were really close despite finishing eighth.
"It is nice to get individual awards but it doesn't mean a whole lot if you are not winning championships. Everyone in the group, that is our goal."
Beisty, 27, went to college in the US and had a year playing in England before returning to the Falcons two seasons ago.
"I plan on sticking around in Australia. If it all goes to plan, I should be back playing for Newcastle next year," he said.
The Falcons women, after finishing second, also bombed out at the first hurdle, going down 85-76 to a Shyla Heal inspired Sydney Comets.
Munger has returned home to Michigan to visit family and freshen up before returning for a second season in the WNBL with the Canberra Capitals.
Newcastle Basketball general manager Matt Neason will conduct a review of the NBL1 East program at the end of the month but confirmed both players were priority signings.
"They had outstanding seasons," Neason said. "What we love about both players is what they bring off the court as much as what they do on the court. They are heart and soul players for the the association.
"Nicole, in particular, has played a big role in mentoring and supporting our juniors. Although we haven't locked anything away, we are absolutely in conversations about her coming back. We think she is great for the NBL1 program but, more importantly, great for Newcastle basketball.
"Ryan's greatest strength to the team is his versatility. What he gives across the stats sheet is pretty impressive. When you have really talented home grown talent, you look to build your squad around those people."
Neason said men's coach Peter Astley and women's coach Marty McLean would be part of the review.
"The NBL1 East league is in its second year," Neason said. "It has shown growth and I think next year will be a further emergence. There is no doubt we will see improvement of teams, increased budgets and marquee players.
"The challenge for us is to elevate again. We want to be consistently putting ourselves in championship games. That is where we need to get to."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
