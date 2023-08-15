Knights centre Bradman Best will return from injury while halfback Jackson Hastings remains a chance of featuring after both were named in Newcastle's starting line-up to face South Sydney on Sunday.
Hastings, who sustained a low-grade syndesmosis strain in the 42-6 win over Canterbury, was on Tuesday listed to wear the No.7 jersey for the sold-out clash with the Rabbitohs at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The playmaker did not finish the weekend's game and was sporting a moon boot before it finished, but scans on Monday revealed the injury was not as bad as first thought.
Hastings is understood to be working overtime on his recovery in an attempt to play.
Adam Clune, who started 18 games at halfback last season but is yet to feature in the top grade in 2023, was named in an extended match squad and will replace Hastings if he fails to prove his fitness.
Elsewhere Best, who missed the win over the Bulldogs due to a groin problem, is back in the side and replaces Enari Tuala who has dropped out altogether.
The team otherwise remains the same from Sunday's victory, although Dylan Lucas has been named 18th man ahead of Brodie Jones.
The 2pm match is a crucial clash for both sides with Newcastle placed seventh heading into the third-last round of the regular season, while the Rabbitohs are eighth.
A win could potentially lift Newcastle as high as fifth on the NRL ladder, but they would be leapfrogged by the Rabbitohs should they lose.
Meanwhile in the NRLW, Caitlan Johnston has been named to start in the side's midday clash with Brisbane Broncos before the men's game.
Johnston missed Sunday's 22-10 win over Gold Coast through suspension.
She slots straight into the back-row replacing Felila Kia who made her NRLW debut in Johnston's absence.
Newcastle have won three of their four opening games and sit second on the points table.
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Dom Young
3 Dane Gagai
4 Bradman Best
5 Greg Marzhew
6 Tyson Gamble
7 Jackson Hastings
8 Jacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix Crossland
10 Leo Thompson
11 Tyson Frizell (C)
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam Elliott
14 Kurt Mann
15 Daniel Saifiti
16 Jack Hetherington
17 Mat Croker
18 Dylan Lucas
19 Enari Tuala
20 Adam Clune
21 Brodie Jones
22 Jack Johns
MORE IN SPORT
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.