Knights name team for clash with Rabbitohs

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:30pm
Hastings following Newcastle's win over Canterbury on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights centre Bradman Best will return from injury while halfback Jackson Hastings remains a chance of featuring after both were named in Newcastle's starting line-up to face South Sydney on Sunday.

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

