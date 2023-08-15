Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Kris Lees makes call on stakes target for in-form galloper

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees
Kris Lees

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is set to target the group 3 Show County Quality with in-form Ucalledit on Saturday at Randwick rather than take a throw at the stumps in the season's first group 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.