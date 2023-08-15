Kris Lees makes call on stakes target for in-form galloper

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is set to target the group 3 Show County Quality with in-form Ucalledit on Saturday at Randwick rather than take a throw at the stumps in the season's first group 1.
Ucalledit, which won the listed Civic and Winter Stakes over 1400m at Randwick at his past two starts, was nominated for the group 1 Winx Stakes (1400m) and the 1200m Show County.
Lees said on Tuesday he was likely to take the softer option of the Show County when acceptances were declared on Wednesday.
"It's at 1200 and all his better form is at 1400, but he's seven weeks between runs and when he finds his form, he normally holds it, so I thought it's still a good option for him," Lees said.
Lees also had Inver Park, another Australian Bloodstock horse, in the Show County entries but said he would "probably wait another week".
Razeta and Cleveland, though, will likely give Lees a presence in the features at Randwick.
A listed winner at Randwick over 1400m in April, Razeta will race in the group 3 Toy Show Quality (1100m).
"It looks a hot race to start off in, but it might fall away a bit and she's got to get started somewhere, and I'm looking forward to getting her back on the track," Lees said.
Cleveland, a Lloyd Williams-owned import from the stables of Joseph O'Brien, debuts for Lees in the group 3 Premier's Cup (2000m).
On Thursday, Lees has gained Hugh Bowman to ride import Protagonist when he debuts for the stable in the listed Rowley Mile at Hawkesbury.
At Canterbury on Wednesday, Lees has Memoria (race six) and Hellavadancer (seven) as winning chances.
"Memoria needs a bit of luck from the wide draw," he said. "She didn't have a lot of luck last start [when seventh at the track] and can turn it around.
"Hellavadancer, he's going well and will run well."
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.