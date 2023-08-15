AN EMERGENCY response was sparked when a fluorescent light caught fire inside a busy Newcastle shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the second level of Westfield Kotara when an automatic alarm system alerted them just before 4pm.
Two fire trucks rushed to the scene and the flames were swiftly extinguished using an internal hose line, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.
The spokesman said the fire is believed to have started inside a fluorescent light tube on the second level of Westfield Kotara.
No one was injured.
Firefighters remained at the scene about 5pm resetting the automatic alert system, but the fire had been put out earlier in the afternoon.
It's understood the fire caused minimal damage.
