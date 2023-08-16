AN inner-city terrace dating back to 1891 that previously operated as the Salar Couch Cafe is on the market.
The three-level home at 54 Watt Street, Newcastle is listed for sale via online auction with Movable listing agent Jason Maxwell and assistant agent Jesse Maxwell.
The property has a bidding guide of $1.9 million and is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years after undergoing a major renovation by its owner.
The Victorian terrace is one of seven in a row running from 50 to 62 Watt Street, and is part of a heritage-listed precinct along Church and Watt streets.
The buildings were added to the NSW State heritage register in 1999.
The terrace next door at number 52, which was also renovated, sold in February last year for $1,987,500, according to CoreLogic.
"These terraces are iconic to the landscape in the city and it is usually quite rare for one of them to come onto the market," Mr Maxwell said.
"This one has been held by the same owners for the past 18 years or so."
Around 20 years ago, the terrace operated as a cafe and live music venue, Salar Couch Cafe, which hosted intimate gigs featuring artists such as Pete Murray in the early years of his career.
The cafe closed in 2004.
Mr Maxwell said the property had been meticulously renovated to preserve its Victorian charm while embracing modern living.
"The facade is beautiful and the second level balcony is also another great feature," he said.
"There are fireplaces throughout the property and a grand wooden sliding door through the living space."
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers spacious living and dining areas, and a galley kitchen with stone benchtops and a large gas cooktop.
Features include arched windows, a filigree verandah, high ceilings, original hardwood floors and three fireplaces.
A large courtyard is positioned at the rear on the ground floor.
The first floor houses the master bedroom, a second bedroom and a bathroom, while the top floor accommodates another bathroom and the two remaining bedrooms.
Mr Maxwell said the property was zoned B4 Mixed Use and offered versatile possibilities to be utilised as a home or commercial space.
The property is positioned a 300 metre walk to Newcastle beach and close to King Edward Park and Newcastle Harbour.
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2004 for $550,000.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
