Man hospitalised after car flips on Minmi Road, Edgeworth

By Madeline Link
August 15 2023 - 4:44pm
Traffic came to a half on Minmi Road this afternoon after a car flipped and landed on its roof. Picture supplied
A YOUNG man has been rushed to hospital after his car flipped, bringing traffic to a grinding halt on Minmi Road at Edgeworth this afternoon.

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

