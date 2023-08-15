A YOUNG man has been rushed to hospital after his car flipped, bringing traffic to a grinding halt on Minmi Road at Edgeworth this afternoon.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene about 3:45pm and remained at the busy thoroughfare at 4:30pm.
A man believed to be in his 30s was treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm his current condition but said the incident may have been related to a medical episode.
Traffic is reportedly congested around Edgeworth Public School after the car flipped and landed on its roof.
It's not clear at this stage what caused the accident to occur.
Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area where possible.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
