Musica Viva: Silk, Metal, Wood - Newcastle City Hall
The Grounds, with The Strike Outs, Me Local Member Of Parliament - Hamilton Station Hotel
Winterbourne - King Street
Newcastle Comedy Festival Gala Encore - Civic Playhouse
Jones The Cat (The Tyranny Of Apathy album launch), with Lucky Day, Bad Witch, House Of Refuge - Hamilton Station Hotel
Let Me Entertain You The Robbie Williams Experience Show - Lizotte's
IV Band, with The Hedonists, Devils Dogma - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Running With The Shadows Fleetwood Mac - The Gal
Tyne-James Organ - King Street
James Reyne, with Ella Hooper - Toronto Hotel
Alex Lloyd - Lizotte's
Australian Chamber Orchestra's Dvorak's Serenade - Newcastle City Hall
Lloyd Spiegel - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Convenience Store, with Sitting Down, Underlay - Hamilton Station Hotel
Screamin' Gay Purple Party - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
LA Dispute (USA), with Blind Girls, Wifecult - King Street Bandroom
Midway, with Lost Plaza, Cow Corner - King Street Warehouse
Lachlan X. Morris Band - Grand Junction Hotel
Diamond The Show - Lizotte's
Strapped In, with FIST, OSluggard - Hamilton Station Hotel
Spanish Love Songs (USA), with Bad Neighbour, Amends - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.