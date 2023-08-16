Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your gig guide to Newcastle and the Hunter's best live music - August 16 to 21

Updated August 16 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle punk band Jones The Cat launch their debut album The Tyranny Of Apathy at the Hamilton Station Hotel on Friday. Picture by Kyle Burgess
Newcastle punk band Jones The Cat launch their debut album The Tyranny Of Apathy at the Hamilton Station Hotel on Friday. Picture by Kyle Burgess

THURSDAY

Musica Viva: Silk, Metal, Wood - Newcastle City Hall

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.