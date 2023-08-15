Tony Forbes backing Weffalee Shield to hit back at The Gardens

Quorrobolong trainer Tony Forbes expects Weffalee Shield to bounce back from a luckless National Straight Track Championship (324m) with victory at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Weffalee Shield will start from box seven in the fourth race (515m) after finishing sixth in the straight track final at Richmond on Saturday, following a third in his heat.
An 18-time winner from 41 starts, Weffalee Shield is being set for Taree heats of the Million Dollar Chase at the end of the month. He has won four from four at Taree.
Forbes, who has been training for four years, said Weffalee Shield was the best dog he's had.
"He's going very well, he's a very handy dog and he'll be very hard to beat tomorrow I think," Forbes said.
"The small field will suit him. He's not that good of a beginner but once he gets going, he can travel.
"Both runs at Richmond he copped a bit of interference. I don't know if was good enough to beat them, but he should have finished closer."
Weffalee Shield has two wins and two placings from five starts in the seven box.
Forbes has eight dogs in work and four will race on Wednesday. Django Unleashed (race 10), Nia Flyer (nine) and Top Prize (five) are his other runners.
"Django Unleashed won there last Friday at his first 500, so I can see him going all right," he said.
"He's not a good beginner but he finds the rail well. I can see him in the finish of that race because it's not much stronger than last week's.
"He'd be a very good each-way chance.
"Top Prize, out of box one, she's as honest as the day's long. She can box and if they mix up behind her, she'll go close to filling a spot or even winning.
"Nia Flyer, she can gallop but she just can't draw a box.
"She's a chaser, she'll try, so with a bit of luck I could win a race have a couple of placings for a good day out."
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.