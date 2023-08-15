Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Tony Forbes backing Weffalee Shield to hit back at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weffalee Shield. Picture GRNSW
Weffalee Shield. Picture GRNSW

Quorrobolong trainer Tony Forbes expects Weffalee Shield to bounce back from a luckless National Straight Track Championship (324m) with victory at The Gardens on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.