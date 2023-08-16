A MATURE fig tree that's been a constant outside Brian Moir's childhood bedroom window for at least 70 years has been handed a death sentence to make way for a $1.9 million home at Redhead.
Now 81, Mr Moir wants to save the Port Jackson fig - after Lake Macquarie City Council's own assessment recommended retaining the tree.
The assessment said the house "seems to be" an "overdevelopment of the site" and argues the design "does not align with council's DCP" (Development Control Plan).
Despite that, the Steel Street renovation was approved earlier this month.
"It's more than frustrating, I'm trying to think of the word to describe it, it's awful," Mr Moir said.
"I'm extremely disappointed that this tree can be done away so cavalierly.
"If you go through the development applications, you'll barely find any reference to the tree other than in response to our objections."
The council's own assessment found the plans left "no room for deep soil planting, limited landscaped area and no room to allow for replacement planting despite removing vegetation across the site".
It also noted the tree was an important food source for threatened species such as the Grey Headed Flying Fox and birds and insects.
According to a council spokeswoman, the tree can be removed without council staff approval because it's on bushfire prone land.
She said under the NSW Rural Fire Service 10/50 vegetation clearing rule, landowners can clear trees on their property within 10 metres of a home or other structures attached to the building without seeking approval.
"While the tree can be removed without approval, staff assessing the development application determined the removal of the tree warranted the inclusion of the 'street trees' DA condition, whereby alternative native coastal plantings are required to be planted nearby," she said.
The council maintains that as a 'Tree City of the World' it cares about trees and forests, implementing sustainable tree management across the city.
In his submission, Mr Moir raised concerns about the removal of the fig and the height of the home, arguing the tree shouldn't be assessed in isolation.
"It is the most significant component of a small ecosystem running along Grimwood Lane and into the adjoining properties," he said.
"The tree is the epicentre of life for the local fauna in this small ecosystem.
"Its removal cannot but have a serious negative impact on all the creatures that depend upon it."
Mr Moir believes the fig meets the criteria to be listed on the Significant Tree Register.
A condition of the development consent is that five Banksia integrifolia trees have to be planted along the street.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
