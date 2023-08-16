HARE Meihana wasn't exactly handed a Maitland jumper when he walked in the front door of his partner's family home.
But the fly-half sensed that joining the Blacks might be a good idea.
Meihana's parter is Alex Mahony, the daughter of Maitland club legend and games record-holder Grant Mahony, who is affectionately known as 'Bonehead'.
A former prop, Mahony, racked up 506 games for his beloved Blacks, winning 11 premierships.
Meihana came out from New Zealand in 2017 to play for Singleton. He spent five years at the Bulls, where he met Alex.
When Alex fell pregnant with their daughter, Olive, in 2020, they decided to relocate to Maitland to be closer to family.
"We were moving down to Maitland and I thought it was a natural thing to join Maitland," Meihana said. "I knew Alex's dad had a long history with the club and played 500-odd games.
"It's good. We talk rugby all the time. After every game, we will have a chat and he give me his thoughts. I always ask about stories from back in the day."
After an injury-interrupted 2022 season, Meihana has made the No.10 jumper his own.
"Last year I had quite a bad injury, a fractured shoulder, and was out for eight weeks," Meihana said. "Trying to come back three or so weeks before the semis was difficult. I was able to have a good off season. We have pretty much the same team and it was a matter of gelling together more."
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham, for one, was delighted that Bonehead "pulled rank".
"I think his father-in-law pulled rank and said if you are in the family, you are playing for the Blacks," Cuningham said.
"Hare has been great for us and taken ownership of the team. That was a discussion I had with him at the start of the season. His skill set is excellent. His passing and kicking games are second to none. The one area he had to work on was his control - directing the team around the park. He has done that. He is the dominant voice in the team and has taken on a leadership role. Our form is as a result of that."
Meihana will be key as the Blacks strive to secure a place in their first grand final since 2019 and ultimately end a 24-year premiership drought.
They meet Wanderers in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. The winner tackles Merewether in the grand final.
"We beat Wanderers (24-19) a few weeks ago," Meihana said. "Their game plan in the win over Uni [in the minor semi-final] was different. They changed it up and went a bit wider. We just need to focus on what we are trying to achieve."
The Blacks had won 11 straight games before pipped 23-22 by Merewether in the major semi-final. And they were in control of that match, leading 16-3 in the 36th minute.
"It was our own doing," Meihana said. "The penalty count in the second half and a few handling errors cost us."
Meihana and captain Sam Callow finished the game in the sinbin. It was Callow's third yellow card of the campaign and he is suspended for Saturday.
"Half-time was the worse thing that happened to us," Cunningham said. "The flow of the game changed, the rub of the referee changed.
"At no point this year have we entered the opposition 22 and decided to put a grubber kick in. We did it three times on the weekend. We pushed passes. It was so uncharacteristic of how we play and what we have built our last three months on.
"We will take some positives out of it. Everything we need to fix is in our control - fundamental errors and attitude."
Meihana was near perfect in the first half.
He managed the game, ensured Maitland were camped in the Greens half and was radar-like with his boot, landing four long-range penalties and a sideline conversion.
Maitland centre Dane Corben had the kicking duties until a month ago.
"I have been practising all year," Meihana said. "I stayed patient and waited for my turn. A few weeks ago against Wanderers I told the boys I wanted a crack.
"I enjoy the pressure That is why you want to be a kicker. Those are the moments you look forward to."
Meihana landed six from six in the major semi-final.
"He was always happy to sit in the shadow while Pat Batey and Dane were kicking," Cunningham said. "He put his hand up and wanted a crack. He has made that his own as well.
"He has really rounded his game and I'm so happy for him because he is a great guy."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
