Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Zeda Haas, Kaharau Beer face Maitland Local Court over alleged methamphetamine haul at Beresfield

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland courthouse. File picture
Maitland courthouse. File picture

A magistrate is considering whether to grant two men - one the brother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas - bail after they were charged with allegedly trafficking methamphetamine through the Hunter on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.