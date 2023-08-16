Newcastle Herald
Merewether's Ryan Callinan eliminated by Kelly Slater in Tahiti

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 16 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:00am
Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan. Picture by Peter Lorimer
THE world-tour campaign of Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan's has come to an end for 2023 after being eliminated by Kelly Slater at the Tahiti Pro.

