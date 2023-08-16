A MAN is behind bars accused of ransacking a rural shed in the Upper Hunter and making off with a spray rig and mulcher.
A 38-year-old man was arrested after police investigating the alleged break-in and theft raided a Muswellbrook home earlier this week.
Hunter Valley officers were called to a property in the Muswellbrook shire about 5pm on August 11 after reports a man had broken in, ransacked a shed and stolen machinery.
The Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team launched an investigation, and homed in on a property near Muswellbrook about 10.35am on Monday.
A search there allegedly uncovered a stolen spray rig, mulcher, and other items police claim had been taken.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of break and enter; larceny; stealing a car; having suspected stolen goods; and destroying or damaging property.
He fronted Muswellbrook Local Court for the first time on Tuesday, where he was formally refused bail.
The matter was adjourned to later this month.
Police said investigations were continuing.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
