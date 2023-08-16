A WATERFRONT property at Dora Creek is back on the market nine months after a Newcastle-based builder purchased the home as a renovation project.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 1030 square metres at 25 Stingaree Point Drive is listed with ElleJayne Realty's Ben Wrigley.
A price guide is yet to be determined, however, other waterfront properties along Stingaree Point Drive have sold for significant sums in recent years.
A four-bedroom home at number 42 sold for $3 million in 2021 and a house at number 90, which also offered four bedrooms, sold for $2.7 million in July 2022.
The agent said the listing had drawn widespread interest since it went live on Monday.
"We have had a lot of enquiry and a lot from Airbnb investors in Sydney,' Mr Wrigley said.
"I think it has a lot to do with the Cedar Mill [entertainment and tourism development at Morisset] because there is not a lot of accommodation in the area, so that really seems to be pushing Airbnb investors to buy here."
The renovation is the result of a seven-month effort from owner Barry Cooper and his son, Blake, along with the team from their Newcastle-based building company.
"It was not the best-looking house but the street itself is arguably the most appealing street in the area," Mr Cooper said.
"I could see the potential.
"There are mansions all along the waterfront but this was definitely the worst house on the best street when we bought it."
It is the second property the Coopers have renovated to resell in Dora Creek.
Every inch of the two-storey property has been renovated, from the restoration of the original roof to the red brickwork which is now rendered and painted.
The result is a home that offers quality finishes throughout and a Hamptons-inspired design to fit within its waterfront location.
"It was really dated and while it was tidy, the previous owners had it for 17 or 18 years and had not renovated it at all," he said.
The transformation from a 1980s-era build and into a modern family home was completed by removing walls to open up the space on the second floor.
A three-way bathroom was expanded and reconfigured to offer a larger floorplan and the addition of a freestanding bathtub.
Old-fashioned timber cabinetry was removed to make way for a sleek white kitchen that features a top-of-the-line black Falcon classic deluxe oven, stove and rangehood which retails for around $20,000.
"We wanted to ensure that it was all of a high quality," Mr Cooper said.
"We have the two-pack kitchen, the double herringbone tiles for the splashback and we have really considered what buyers want."
The kitchen connects to the open-plan dining and living room which features an electric real flame fireplace and bi-fold doors that flow out to a large Blackbutt timber deck that overlooks the water.
The property also includes an internal self-contained flat.
One of the property's key features is its waterfront position with a private jetty and easy access to Lake Macquarie.
"It is probably within 50 metres or so of the mouth going into Lake Macquarie so it's the prime spot," Mr Wrigley said.
"It is a deep waterfront and being right at the mouth of the lake is a real bonus."
The property is open for inspection on August 19 from 2pm to 2.30pm.
The median house value in Dora Creek is $840,000, according to CoreLogic.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
