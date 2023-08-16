Coach Neil Owens pre-empted the floodgates were about to open for Newcastle Olympic and he wasn't wrong.
Riding the wave of an epic Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup win one week earlier, midfielder Elodie Dagg led Olympic's 9-1 rout of Adamstown at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Olympic are now focused on securing second place and two shots at making the NPLW NNSW grand final when they face fourth-placed Charlestown in the competition's last round at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
"We've been scoring goals but waiting to give a better team a bit of a touch up," Owens said.
"Deep down, you have that fear that after winning something you're not going to be able to perform again, but I spoke about it a number of times during the week, keep that roll going.
"That League Cup final probably came at a really good time, two weeks before semis to get a really hard, grand final type battle under your belt."
Dagg scored four goals, including two from the penalty spot, against sixth-placed Adamstown, who finish their 2023 campaign against Maitland at Speers Point on Saturday.
"Elodie put on a performance and a half," Owens said.
"She's been good all year but I think she's going to another level at the moment."
The Magpies are third with 43 points, two behind Olympic (45 points) and eight clear of Azzurri, who succumbed 4-0 to premiers Broadmeadow (50) last Friday night.
"I think it was really good for us, to win the League Cup final and to be ready to rumble come finals time, and we took that same attitude into the weekend," Owens said.
"Now, this weekend is all about second spot. That's the focus."
Jemma House produced a match brace against Adamsotwn while Marion Dunbabin, Georgia Amess and Brooke Summers also got on the scoresheet.
Broadmeadow have secured the premiership - their second in three seasons - and are now targeting an elusive grand final appearance.
Magic have been a top two side since returning to Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's league in 2020 but are yet to qualify for a grand final showing.
Coach Jake Curley praised his team's consistency over the four seasons he has been at helm, highlighting their record of 65 wins in 75 outings.
"The girls are happy we were able to [seal the premiership] before the [final-round] game, and beating the other three teams in the top four in the preceding three weeks was really good," Curley said.
"For me, the premiership is more important but, for the girls, it's probably the grand final."
Curley is likely to rest four or five players when they take on winless wooden spooners Warners Bay (0) at John Street Oval on Saturday.
Captain and centre-back Kalista Hunter and midfielder Kobie Ferguson will sit out as a strategic move due to accumulated yellow cards.
Both have already served a suspension this season and only need three yellow cards to warrant another. Cards reset for finals.
Magic's Adriana Konjarski remains on track to secure the NPLW NNSW golden boot accolade for the second straight year.
Last year's player of the year is at the top of the leaderboard with 31 goals.
Olympic's Jemma House is next with 25. Magic's Lucy Jerram and Emily Diaz, who started the season with Charlestown but is no longer playing, have 22 and Tara Andrews (New Lambton) rose to 20 with six goals against Warners Bay last weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
