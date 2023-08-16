Newcastle Herald
Lambton pool opens on August 21 after upgrades at Newcastle public pools

Updated August 16 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Lambton pool will reopen for the season on August 21 after winter upgrades at the city's five inland swim centres.

