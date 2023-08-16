Lambton pool will reopen for the season on August 21 after winter upgrades at the city's five inland swim centres.
Lambton Swimming Centre will be the first to reopen its doors, while pools at Stockton, Mayfield, Wallsend and Beresfield will be back in action during the September school holidays.
BlueFit will run the pools while a new lease is sorted. City of Newcastle is preparing a report for the Minister for Local Government following the recent public notice of the proposed lease.
"City of Newcastle has granted an extension of the current lease with BlueFit to ensure these important community assets can open for the upcoming swimming season," City of Newcastle executive manager community and recreation Lynn Duffy said.
"BlueFit will also provide day-to-day management of Beresfield Swimming Centre as it is included in the tender that has been awarded."
Swimmers at the pools will notice new works that took place during the the winter closure.
Construction of a new grandstand at Lambton is underway and is expected to be completed by November. Three smaller grandstands have been installed next to the diving pool.
Permanent tiered seating structures have been put in at Mayfield, Stockton and Wallsend, while other works include pump replacements for improved water quality, new lane ropes, upgraded play equipment at Beresfield and a new shade sail over the playground at Mayfield.
"City of Newcastle has invested more than $5 million upgrading and $2 million maintaining the city's public pool network during the past few years to ensure they continue to meet the expectations and evolving needs of more than 320,000 people who visit them each year," Ms Duffy said.
"Our team has completed an extensive program of capital and maintenance works during the past few months to ensure the comfort, safety and enjoyment of our community when they visit these valued community facilities."
Meanwhile, Newcastle Ocean Baths is scheduled to reopen ahead of summer after works on the pools and promenade areas.
The council said the pool was nearing completion, and the diving blocks were taking shape. Work continues to restore the heritage bleachers and to construct the new deck.
The foundations are in place for the return of the art-deco circular stairs.
