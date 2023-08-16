A POLICE manhunt is under way in Jesmond, with the chopper called in to help the search.
Witnesses told the Newcastle Herald multiple police vehicles had been spotted, with officers combing the Birmingham Gardens and Wallsend area as police search for a man on the run.
The police helicopter has been circling the area for at least 30 minutes, flying low and repeating over its speaker that officers were searching for a man in his mid-20s.
He is described as being clean-shaven, with olive skin, last seen in Jesmond about 12pm on Wednesday wearing a long black shirt and blue shorts.
Police were seen driving through a park between Wilkinson Avenue and Sandgate Road, with officers stopping to search under bridges and in drains.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police urgently on Triple-0.
This story is developing, the Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
