POLICE are on the hunt for a man after an Acacia Avenue resident was attacked earlier this morning.
When officers arrived at the North Lambton address, the man told them he was assaulted after he confronted a man in his home.
The man then stole his red 2010 Holden Commodore sedan and dumped it a short time later on Mayo Street, Jesmond.
Residents told the Newcastle Herald they were told to stay indoors as police swarmed Mayo Street, after the car crashed into a fence and the driver fled the scene on foot.
Both unmarked and marked police cars were reportedly at the scene and the car has been towed away.
Newcastle Police District officers are now searching Jesmond in an effort to find the man.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of slim build with facial hair.
Police were told he was wearing a black top with white stripes down the sleeves, blue shorts with a black cap and red shoes.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen a man leaving the car, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A POLICE manhunt is under way in Jesmond, with the chopper called in to help the search.
Witnesses told the Newcastle Herald multiple police vehicles had been spotted, with officers combing the Birmingham Gardens and Wallsend area as police search for a man on the run.
The police helicopter has been circling the area for at least 30 minutes, flying low and repeating over its speaker that officers were searching for a man in his mid-20s.
He is described as being clean-shaven, with olive skin, last seen in Jesmond about 12pm on Wednesday wearing a long black shirt and blue shorts.
Police were seen driving through a park between Wilkinson Avenue and Sandgate Road, with officers stopping to search under bridges and in drains.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police urgently on Triple-0.
