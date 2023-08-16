Newcastle is Australia's 'Goldilocks' city

IT'S about time Mother Nature spoke against all human abuse. We destroyed the forests, oceans, mountains, fauna and flora by overpopulation, greed, eating ourselves into oblivion. We are our own worst enemy and we deserve everything Mother Nature dishes out to us. We infected our planet with a virus with no immunisation, and no matter which fictitious deity you worship, it won't prevent the wrath of Mother Earth. I suggest as Australians we should follow our brother emu's example and stick our heads in the sand, which the world has done over the past millennia when it came to the duty of care of our planet.