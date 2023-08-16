A $2 million federal Labor election campaign commitment to upgrade Cooks Square Park at East Maitland was made in error, Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has confirmed.
Ms King recently wrote to Maitland City Council to clarify that the government's commitment to the project was in fact $1 million.
"It appears there was an error made when the commitment was publicly announced," she wrote in a letter dated August 8.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson announced on Facebook during last year's federal election campaign that an Albanese government would provide $2 million for the project.
"I'm pleased to announce that if elected on May 21, an Albanese Labor Government will provide $2 million in funding to upgrade Cook Square Park, East Maitland," she wrote.
"We know we live in a rapidly growing area, and sporting fields like the one here at East Maitland need upgrading, so more young people get to experience the joy of sport at world-class facilities."
Further to election promise, Ms Swanson told the Maitland Mercury in November last year that: "Labor is delivering $1 million of the funding needed in the October (2022) budget", and that "I intend to deliver the last of the funding needed (the second million dollars) in the May (2023) budget."
Ms Swanson declined on Wednesday to reveal who had advised her that she should announce the $2million election campaign commitment.
"A review has revealed that the funding for the upgrade of Cooks Square Park was $1million with an opportunity to apply for further funding in the following budget," she said.
"Once I was made aware of this fact, I contacted the Mayor of Maitland Council directly and committed to working with him to ensure that that Cooks Square Park is completed. The funding agreement for $1million has been secured and I will continue to advocate for the further $1million."
Maitland Liberal councillor and Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin said the community was owed an apology over the broken promise.
"It is devastating for this promise towards Football in Maitland not to be honoured by Meryl and Albanese Government. At a time when there is such a strong focus on female football with the Matildas going so well in the Women's World Cup," he said.
"Residents of Maitland went to the polling booth in 2022 with the expectation that Meryl would deliver $2 million for Cooks Square. Our community has every right to feel deceived."
Ms Swanson said her other election commitments were in the process of being delivered including $3million for the Port Stephens Koala Hospital and $55million for the Newcastle Airport. "The M1 works are underway and the MRI licence has been operating at Maitland Hospital since November last year," she said.
"I will continue to work with Cessnock, Maitland and Port Stephens Councils to deliver for our community."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
