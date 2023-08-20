Regardless of the path she chooses, Shar is confident that her foundation in hospitality will serve her well.
In a world where young individuals often search for their passions and pathways, Shardonnay ("Shar"), a student at Alesco Senior College in Cooks Hill, is on the verge of completing her VET Certificate II in Hospitality.
Alesco aims to reduce barriers to accessing education, so students are able to engage and participate in education to the best of their abilities, whilst gently challenging their potential.
Shar's journey into the world of hospitality began at the age of 15 when she first stepped into the workforce.
Since then, she has been working casually at Hotel Elermore, where her responsibilities range from running food to taking orders.
This was the main reason she decided to undertake VET studies.
One key factor in her positive experience during her VET studies is the exceptional teacher-to-student interaction that Alesco fosters with teachers like Kerri-Ann Berry who Shar says is honest and doesn't sugar coat anything.
Reflecting on her growth through her Certificate II studies, Shar acknowledges her evolution from a reserved individual, struggling with social interactions at work to someone who confidently interacts with customers.
Her teacher, Kerri-Ann Berry, has been instrumental in nurturing this change.
"It's like playing a role. You hop out onto the stage; you do your role and then you come back," Shar said.
Kerri-Anne reflects on the moment she first met Shar.
"You had on brown pants and a black singlet top, and the most beautiful rose gold, black winged eyeliner and you said to me, 'You're never going to remember my name', to which I replied, 'You and I are going to be just fine.'"
It was a moment like this that enabled Shar to feel confident to commence her Certificate II knowing she was going to be supported the whole way.
The VET experience has been positive in Shar's journey. Learning about the intricacies of coffee, flavours and the art of brewing has been a highlight for Shar.
Her enthusiasm for each subject is seen within the classroom, where she is willing to put her hand up to have a go at anything.
"Shar is the first one to jump up and hop on deck," Kerri-Ann said.
Looking ahead, is open to undertaking further VET studies once completing Year 12 to pursue a career in hairdressing. Regardless of the path she chooses, Shar is confident that her foundation in hospitality will serve her well.
"I know how to do this well. I can do this," she says with confidence.
Armed with her Certificate II, support from her teachers and having a few years in the workforce, Shar is prepared to continue thriving in the industry,
The skills he has developed at Hunter Trade College will help him compete.- Hunter Trade College CEO Mallory Gleeson
Excitement is building at Hunter Trade College as Year 12 student Thomas Powell heads off to the 2023 World Skills Australia National Championships after winning the regional competition for Electrotechnology in 2022.
Thomas will compete in the Vocational Education and Training in Schools (VETiS) category, pitting his skills against regional and state winners from around Australia.
"Thomas will complete a wide range of tasks for 17 hours over three days, testing his skills, perseverance and resilience, which are all critical attributes for today's workers," Hunter Trade College CEO Mallory Gleeson said.
"The skills he has developed at Hunter Trade College will help him compete and be an attractive prospect for an employer."
Gaining an advantage in the employment market is a key feature of the College's program, with students undertaking at least 100 days of work placement in their preferred trade during their HSC studies.
Mrs Gleeson noted that the College's relationships with over 400 local and regional employers helped students achieve their goal of becoming an apprentice.
"The real-world learning that happens at work placement and in the trade quality workshops students learn in, lead to positive outcomes for many students often left behind by mainstream schooling," she said. "Watching students like Thomas grow and develop into confident, capable young people is what we love about working with students looking for an alternative way to finish school and enter the workforce."
Her comments are backed by recent research by the Australian Industry Group, which showed that tradies were happier in their employment and earned more than their tertiary-educated peers at age 25.
Hunter Trade College is no stranger to recognition, with students winning at the NSW Training Awards - Hunter and Central Coast Region for four out of the past five years.
In 2022, the College took out the prestigious Australian Training Awards School to VET Pathways category.
Mrs Gleeson attributes their success to the unique program on offer and the high rates of employment that flow from it. In 2022, 90% of students entered apprenticeships or other employment after leaving the College.
Assistant Principal, Ken Jordan, encouraged young people in Year 10 to consider their options for next year, noting that while some students would excel in studies aimed toward university entry, it was equally valuable for students to learn hands-on trade skills.
"This kind of learning suits many young people better than traditional forms, and it allows all students to be successful at something they love doing," he said.
Hunter Trade College invites the community to explore what's available for Year 11 next year at their Open Day on 4 October.