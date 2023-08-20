Studies boost VET student's confidence Advertising Feature

Learning about the intricacies of coffee, flavours and the art of brewing has been a highlight for Shar on her VET journey with teacher Kerri-Ann Berry at Alesco Senior College in Cooks Hill. Picture supplied.

In a world where young individuals often search for their passions and pathways, Shardonnay ("Shar"), a student at Alesco Senior College in Cooks Hill, is on the verge of completing her VET Certificate II in Hospitality.

Alesco aims to reduce barriers to accessing education, so students are able to engage and participate in education to the best of their abilities, whilst gently challenging their potential.



Shar's journey into the world of hospitality began at the age of 15 when she first stepped into the workforce.



Since then, she has been working casually at Hotel Elermore, where her responsibilities range from running food to taking orders.



This was the main reason she decided to undertake VET studies.

One key factor in her positive experience during her VET studies is the exceptional teacher-to-student interaction that Alesco fosters with teachers like Kerri-Ann Berry who Shar says is honest and doesn't sugar coat anything.

Reflecting on her growth through her Certificate II studies, Shar acknowledges her evolution from a reserved individual, struggling with social interactions at work to someone who confidently interacts with customers.



Her teacher, Kerri-Ann Berry, has been instrumental in nurturing this change.



"It's like playing a role. You hop out onto the stage; you do your role and then you come back," Shar said.

Kerri-Anne reflects on the moment she first met Shar.



"You had on brown pants and a black singlet top, and the most beautiful rose gold, black winged eyeliner and you said to me, 'You're never going to remember my name', to which I replied, 'You and I are going to be just fine.'"



It was a moment like this that enabled Shar to feel confident to commence her Certificate II knowing she was going to be supported the whole way.

The VET experience has been positive in Shar's journey. Learning about the intricacies of coffee, flavours and the art of brewing has been a highlight for Shar.



Her enthusiasm for each subject is seen within the classroom, where she is willing to put her hand up to have a go at anything.



"Shar is the first one to jump up and hop on deck," Kerri-Ann said.

Looking ahead, is open to undertaking further VET studies once completing Year 12 to pursue a career in hairdressing. Regardless of the path she chooses, Shar is confident that her foundation in hospitality will serve her well.



"I know how to do this well. I can do this," she says with confidence.