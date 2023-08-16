Empowering the future - from school to the tools Advertising Feature

The skills he has developed at Hunter Trade College will help him compete. - Hunter Trade College CEO Mallory Gleeson

Thomas Powell will compete in the Vocational Education and Training in Schools (VETiS) category of 2023 World Skills Australia National Championships. Picture supplied.

Excitement is building at Hunter Trade College as Year 12 student Thomas Powell heads off to the 2023 World Skills Australia National Championships after winning the regional competition for Electrotechnology in 2022.



Thomas will compete in the Vocational Education and Training in Schools (VETiS) category, pitting his skills against regional and state winners from around Australia.

"Thomas will complete a wide range of tasks for 17 hours over three days, testing his skills, perseverance and resilience, which are all critical attributes for today's workers," Hunter Trade College CEO Mallory Gleeson said.



"The skills he has developed at Hunter Trade College will help him compete and be an attractive prospect for an employer."

Gaining an advantage in the employment market is a key feature of the College's program, with students undertaking at least 100 days of work placement in their preferred trade during their HSC studies.



Mrs Gleeson noted that the College's relationships with over 400 local and regional employers helped students achieve their goal of becoming an apprentice.



"The real-world learning that happens at work placement and in the trade quality workshops students learn in, lead to positive outcomes for many students often left behind by mainstream schooling," she said. "Watching students like Thomas grow and develop into confident, capable young people is what we love about working with students looking for an alternative way to finish school and enter the workforce."

Her comments are backed by recent research by the Australian Industry Group, which showed that tradies were happier in their employment and earned more than their tertiary-educated peers at age 25.

Hunter Trade College is no stranger to recognition, with students winning at the NSW Training Awards - Hunter and Central Coast Region for four out of the past five years.



In 2022, the College took out the prestigious Australian Training Awards School to VET Pathways category.



Mrs Gleeson attributes their success to the unique program on offer and the high rates of employment that flow from it. In 2022, 90% of students entered apprenticeships or other employment after leaving the College.

Assistant Principal, Ken Jordan, encouraged young people in Year 10 to consider their options for next year, noting that while some students would excel in studies aimed toward university entry, it was equally valuable for students to learn hands-on trade skills.



"This kind of learning suits many young people better than traditional forms, and it allows all students to be successful at something they love doing," he said.