HOW soon they forget.
There's a generation gap when it comes to recognition. They're very apt words, but they're not my words, but those of journalist Ron Cerabona who supplied a recent Newcastle Herald feature about humour.
His story began with the words: "If I achieve nothing else this year, I can say I made John Cleese laugh". Earlier on, Cerabona wrote he'd been asked by a 22-year-old what his latest job was and he answered he was about to interview John Cleese. At this, came the puzzled reply: "Who's John Cleese?"
Understandable, I suppose, as times change, but many would undoubtably have known who the brilliant English writer and performer was. Cleese, of course, was part of the legendary Monty Python comedy team who gave us The Holy Grail and (the once very controversial) Life of Brian. Cleese also created, co-wrote and starred in the world famous, classic sit-com Fawlty Towers and starred as 'Q' in two James Bond films.
Although he's clearly not dead, the comedian himself cheerfully acknowledges his ageing fan base in the ironic title of his latest stage show, An evening with the late John Cleese, staged at Newcastle's Civic Theatre only last weekend.
All of which reminded me of another time, another place and another performer, memories of whom are probably also fading, but who deserves to be remembered more. He was, after all, once a home-grown celebrity who entertained Novocastrians for seven decades.
So, even though I first wrote about him years ago, today let's revisit his career. Born in 1905, his name was Rex Sinclair, or more accurately Rex Sinclair Steel (or Steele), but the old trouper was popularly known as Uncle Rex.
He didn't reach the heights of the silver screen or even TV fame, but he excelled on radio, the medium of his day, and trod the boards at Hunter Valley stages, especially in the grim days of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Uncle Rex's repertoire included magic tricks, being a ventriloquist with his dummy Horace, being a cartoonist, specialising in word riddles and staging Punch and Judy shows.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, having been a card-carrying member since the 1920s. Rex Sinclair, however, is mainly remembered as being Newcastle's most versatile, all-round (and probably longest-serving) children's entertainer.
Wearing his trademark Egyptian fez, he was a life member of the Young People's Theatre and a tutor in magic there for about 20 years.
He was said to have left school at the age of 16 with the idea of becoming a train driver. He was an apprentice fitter and turner initially, then the showbiz bug bit.
Rex once told NBN TV his career path as a magician/ventriloquist started after taking correspondence courses costing "five bob" (or 50 cents). He then tailed visiting magicians, offering to carry their bags down to a waiting car or train to quiz them about their secrets.
"It was learning the hard way," he admitted, but all his dogged persistence paid off.
His professional career as a magician kicked off when he worked at a Newcastle amusement park in 1927. Some 53 years later, in 1980, he revealed there was "much more enjoyment working with (appreciative) children" just to see the wonderment in their eyes as he performed sleight-of-hand card tricks.
This great survivor of the showbiz scene had honed his skills touring in Hunter Valley community halls and tent shows like Sinclair's Sparklers from the late 1920s. Here, a fellow performer was the weird and wild showman, Tomahawk Joe.
The versatile Rex Sinclair joined Radio 2HD as its weekly on-air ventriloquist in 1931. He stayed there for a decade until the radio station was closed in World War II.
With his doll, Horace, Uncle Rex was a great success and his weekly gig became a daily spot on the midday radio show, The Wireless Wags.
Up until about 90 years of age, Rex still performed magic shows in his special theatrette (a converted garage) at his Islington home. He'd also been a resident entertainer, running quiz shows, at the Newcastle Elderly Citizens Centre.
Away from the limelight, however, the bespectacled Rex, quiet and unassuming, dressed in hat and coat (no fez) was almost unrecognisable in the street.
To many budding Hunter magicians, Uncle Rex was invaluable to unlocking the mysteries of magic. An online tribute by "Steve", one of his former pupils, says it all. To them, he was an old dog who could always teach young magicians new tricks.
"He was a mentor and a very good friend. Someone who would treat you with respect and was always there to brighten your day," Steve wrote.
Sinclair was also one of the founding members of the Newcastle Society of Magicians which was reformed after a get-together on his 60th birthday and grew stronger afterwards.
For many years, he also taught his magic skills to members of the Young People's Theatre in his small backyard theatre. He also had his own scrapbooks and followed the careers of many of his students through their press clippings.
"Rex's long service to magic was recognised officially in June 1994 when he was special guest of honour in Sydney at the International Brotherhood of Magicians," Steve wrote.
"With the help of his wife and son, Rex ran four shops during his time in and out of radio. He ran two novelty shops and two mixed businesses within Newcastle at different times. On July 7, 2000, Rex passed away at the age of 95 years. He's sadly missed by all. He has touched so many lives."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.