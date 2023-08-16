Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Daniel Saifiti warns Knights: 'We're not in the play-offs yet'

By Robert Dillon
August 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS enforcer Daniel Saifiti has no doubt this is the best Newcastle team he has played in but warned they still have to validate that opinion in the play-offs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.