Maitland land at Newcastle RL finals with 11-game winning streak

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Maitland captain Alex Langbridge scores a try against Souths earlier this year. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland captain Alex Langbridge scores a try against Souths earlier this year. Picture by Marina Neil

MAITLAND haven't dropped a game since April 29, arriving at the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs with a season-best winning streak of 11.

