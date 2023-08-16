MAITLAND haven't dropped a game since April 29, arriving at the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs with a season-best winning streak of 11.
A last-round victory saw the minor premiers move past the run of 10 straight produced by Saturday's major semi-final visitors Souths (2pm).
However, while Pickers captain Alex Langbridge acknowledges a certain sense of momentum he wants to avoid complacency and find "that next gear" in striving for back-to-back titles.
"It's a good thought, but it's something we've reinforced with our whole team that you can be complacent around consecutive wins - it's just going to happen, we've won," Langbridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"Finals is that next gear and you've got to find it. We did that really well last year. It's that next level of focus, that next level of commitment, that next level of effort.
"Souths, although we beat them not long ago, they would have taken a lot of confidence out of that game. They've got an extra gear and they'll certainly be at that next level.
"If we play to our standards from the regular season, ultimately I don't think we do win the finals series. So it really is about finding that next level."
"It's been a big part of our ethos, when we're at Maitland we're representing the community there and want to make it a fortress," the hooker said.
"It's a place where I think other teams, in a sense, don't mind going because it's a good facility, but we want to make it the place where others go and rarely win.
"Our supporters are certainly a big part of that and they always get behind us."
The Pickers have defeated Souths on two occasions this year, both in hard-fought encounters, 20-12 on Easter Monday and 24-10 at Townson Oval less than three weeks ago.
With a spot in the decider up for grabs, Maitland enjoyed last weekend off while the Lions beat Cessnock 26-20 in Saturday's qualifying semi-final.
"They are just a tough side across the board, one to 17," he said.
"They're quality, don't go away and scrap for every play. It's been the DNA ever since I've been in the Newcastle competition and Bobcat [Souths coach Andrew Ryan] does a great job of pulling them together.
"We're expecting that 80-minute contest and even though it's the old cliche, that's finals and that's certainly them.
"The thing with Souths is they don't beat themselves and they don't gift you cheap tries, don't just give you field position.
"You've got to work for every single thing and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Langbridge welcomed the return of second-rower Reid Alchin, now available after a three-match suspension (dangerous throw), and potentially uniting all 13 starters from last year's grand final.
"It's been a pretty similar squad for the last four years so when those big moments or tough moments happen, you can fall back on a little bit of muscle memory. Having that confidence that we can dig ourselves out of those holes," he said.
Alchin, who made eight NSW Cup appearances for the Knights earlier this season, trained with Maitland on Tuesday night but it remains to be seen whether he starts or comes off the bench.
"Having Reidy back, that little bit of fire power and that little of strike. He's a handful and he'll be good for us," Langbridge said.
Pickers utility Luke Knight presents a fresh face for finals.
"He's been good all year and the thing about Knighty that's so valuable is just his versatility," Langbridge said.
"Probably bar second-row and front-row, I'd back him in everywhere. He's played lock, covered all the outside backs, covers everything in the spine.
"A good injection, bit of a game breaker in the sense he can pull something out and rip it wide open."
MAITLAND: Daniel Langbridge, Willaim Nieuwenhuise, Matt Soper-Lawler, Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Chad O'Donnell, Brock Lamb, Jayden Butterfield, Alex Langbridge, James Taylor, Mitch Cullen, Lincoln Smith, Sam Anderson, Luke Knight, Harrison Spruce, Faitotoa Faitotoa, Daniel Ticehurst, Reid Alchin.
SOUTHS: Reeve Howard, Justin Afflick, Harrison Van Dartal, Jhett Butler, Zac Browne, Ryan Glanville, Angus Ernst, Frank-Paul Nu'uasala, Mitch Black, Brendon Simpson, Lewis Hamilton, Harry Croker, Jack Welsh, Jarom Haines, Connor Browne, Carlin Pettet, Lochlan Piper.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
