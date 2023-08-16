Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Nelson out of retirement to partner brother for Entrance in semi

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 16 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I've already thrown my boots out' says recalled Tigers winger
'I've already thrown my boots out' says recalled Tigers winger

Matthew Nelson needs to find himself another pair of footy boots and pronto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.