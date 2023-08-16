'I've already thrown my boots out' says recalled Tigers winger

Matthew Nelson needs to find himself another pair of footy boots and pronto.
Nelson has been called out of retirement to partner younger brother Grant in the outside backs as The Entrance look to keep their Newcastle Rugby League season alive.
The Tigers visit Cessnock Sportsground for Sunday's minor semi-final against the Goannas (2pm), but have lost both wingers (Ryan McDonald, Mao Uta) in narrowly overcoming traditional rivals Wyong during week one of the play-offs.
"He [Nelson] was going to retire last year but we talked him into one more year just playing locals [Central Coast] and filling in if we need," The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"He may have filled in once or twice [this season], I can't quite recall, but he retired the other week whenever they finished up.
"I made the call to him last night and asked him to come to training. He told me 'I've already thrown my boots out'. I said 'well you're probably going to need a new pair for OzTag or touch anyway so get down to the shops'."
Logan Sipple has been promoted to the other wing.
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka hopes to field an unchanged side after going down to Souths in last weekend's qualifying semi.
CESSNOCK: Brayden Musgrove, Josh Charles, Jayden Young, Harvey Neville, Honeti Tuha, Sam Clune, Harry Siejka, Caleb Garvie, Luke Huth, Kori Barber, Reed Hugo, Wyatt Shaw, AJ Murray, Brad Russell, Jai See, Sam Apthorpe, Brent Mendyk, Justice Leota.
THE ENTRANCE: Harrison Mulligan, Matthew Nelson, Grant Nelson, Kyle McLean, Logan Sipple, Adam McInnes, Haydan Ritchie, Jake Woods, Joey Besgrove, Myles Lee-Taueli, Harley Ridge, Jacob Kernick, Ryan Doherty, TJ McLean, Toby Key, Ryan Shaw, Troy Adams, Brandon Shoveller.
