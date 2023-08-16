A MAN has been killed after a ute and a passenger train collided at a railway crossing on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash at Callaghans Lane, five kilometres south of Quirindi, at about 2:45pm on Wednesday, August 16, following reports of the collision.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the crash and treated the driver of the ute, a man aged in his 60s.
Detectives attached to the Oxley Police District cordoned off the area, and set up a crime scene which will be forensically examined.
The crash occurred south of the Quirindi Train Station, as the train travelled northbound towards Tamworth.
The passenger service travels from Sydney, and stops in Newcastle before continuing north.
The train was delayed at the crash site while emergency services rushed to the scene.
No one on board the passenger service was injured, but all passengers have had to leave the train, and arrangements are being made to transfer the passengers by bus to their destination.
Officers remain at the scene investigating, and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
