Hunter Rugby Union: Wanderers skipper Marcus Christensen cleared to play final after red card overturned by judiciary

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 5:45pm
Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen. Picture by Matt Mockovic
Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen. Picture by Matt Mockovic

WANDERERS captain Marcus Christensen will play in the preliminary final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday after the breakaway had a red card overturned at the Hunter Rugby Union judiciary on Wednesday night.

