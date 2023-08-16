WANDERERS captain Marcus Christensen will play in the preliminary final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday after the breakaway had a red card overturned at the Hunter Rugby Union judiciary on Wednesday night.
Christensen was charged with contacting the head of University fly-half Dane Sherratt when attempting a clean out in the Two Blues' 29-28 win in the minor semi-final on Saturday.
Sherratt was wrapped in a tackle and when Christensen entered the ruck.
Referee Richard Parker penalised Christensen but after a report from assistant referee Jarryd Logan, upgrade the sanction to a red card.
Wanderers produced photographs obtained from University and successfully argued that initial contact was not with the head and the foul play did not meet the red card threshold.
The judiciary panel of Paddy Kilmurray, Stacey Sykes and Mark Davison agreed.
"The judiciary determined that after looking at the matrix for penalty, yellow card, red card in the game management guidelines that it didn't meet the threshold for e red card. As a result the red card was not proven."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
