Seven Days in League: Can a Leopard change its spots?

THE so-called "scorpion tackle" by Cowboys prop Coen Hess on Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh continues to create headlines.
Early hysteria would suggest that it's a revolutionary new scourge on the game, after concerted efforts by the NRL to clamp down on the grapple, the chicken wing, the crusher, the prowler, the rolling pin and most recently the hip drop.
But then I notice a report in the Daily Telegraph that reveals Knights officials complained about a similar tackle on winger James McManus by Canterbury's Krisnan Inu way back in 2013.
What really catches my attention is the caption on their photo: "Picture: Newcastle Herald." I assume, given Rupert's billions, they've paid for it, as opposed to just cut-n-pasting it and whacking it on their website?
THE Broncos win the toss and opt to bat first at the Gabba and it looks like a pretty flat deck, judging by the score at stumps: Brisbane 54 Eels 10.
In amongst the scoring spree, Seven Days can't help but noticing what appears to have become the new trend in haircuts in XXXX-town. The likes of Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth and Kotono Staggs are all running around in what could best be described as mop tops. I guess it's better than mullets and rat's tails.
THE Matildas aren't the only sporting fairytale of the weekend after Leigh Leopards beat Hull KR in the English Challenge Cup final at Wembley.
It's Leigh's first cup victory in 52 years, and the undoubted star of the show is club owner Derek Beaumont, who celebrates the victory in an outstanding leopard-print suit.
BULLDOGS coach Cameron Ciraldo reckons he didn't see it coming after his team find themselves on the wrong end of a 42-6 loss against the in-form Knights.
I wouldn't have thought too much foresight was required. It was only last month Newcastle gave the Doggies a 66-0 pizzling.
NATIONALS MP Barnaby "The Beetrooter" Joyce queries the prospect of a national public holiday if Australia win the women's soccer World Cup. "Why didn't we have a day off after the Diamonds won?" he asks, after Australia's recent netball World Cup triumph. "I mean that they would have just put just as much effort in as anybody else. When we go well in the Olympics, we're gonna have a day off after that?"
It's a valid point. I mean if we got a day off every time Australia won a rugba league World Cup, I'd have enough time in lieu banked up for an early retirement.
SPECULATION is mounting that Super Rugby easybeats the Western Force are planning an audacious bid for Broncos prop Payne Haas.
"There is definite interest there but I want Payne or his agent to come to us and say we're serious," Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says.
"We want people who really want to be playing rugby union. Payne has to really want to be a Wallaby."
Someone needs to break the news to Hamish gently, but big Payne won't be a wannabe Wallaby unless they offer him enough cash to buy a couple of tropical islands. Even that might not be enough compensation.
WESTS Tigers announce that Tim Sheens is standing down as head coach to fast-track his successor Benji Marshall, who must be a full-blown masochist.
If the Tigers finish last next season under Benji, that will be three wooden spoons in a row, under three different coaches.
It might just be an unfortunate coincidence. Alternatively, could it be that the coach is not the Tigers' only problem?
