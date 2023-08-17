NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devich says a decision about where to host the preliminary final won't be made until results are known from this weekend's matches.
The game will take place one week out from the decider on Saturday, August 26, but Devich says a neutral location has yet to be confirmed with options including Maitland Sportsground, Kurri Sportsground and Harker Oval.
Cessnock Sportsground, St John Oval and No.2 Sportsground are already booked, The Entrance and Wyong gave up hosting rights for semis while the Knights play in Newcastle on the Sunday (August 27).
"It'll depend on who plays to be honest," Devich told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"Cessnock's got a whole heap of women's finals games on, St John Oval has a bunch of junior games, we can't play at No.2 because of rugby union grand finals and we don't want to play on the Sunday to avoid going against the Knights.
"We need a neutral venue and we've got options ... but it's about trying to find a place where you're going to get the best crowd."
Maitland, Souths, Cessnock and The Entrance are the four clubs still alive in the first-grade competition. Wyong were knocked out last weekend.
Newcastle RL will host the 2023 grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 2.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.