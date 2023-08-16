Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Two men, 35 and 50, flown to Newcastle hospital after Salamander Bay crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

TWO MEN were airlifted to a hospital after they were trapped in the wrecks of a van and truck when they collided north of Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.