TWO MEN were airlifted to a hospital after they were trapped in the wrecks of a van and truck when they collided north of Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to Soldiers Point Road at Salamander Bay just after 12.30pm after reports a van and truck had crashed.
Police said the driver of the van, a 35-year-old man, and the 50-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck, had been trapped in the wrecks.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters managed to extricate the pair.
Ambulance NSW paramedics treated the two men at the scene for multiple injuries.
Medical helicopters then airlifted both men to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the two men were in serious but stable conditions at the time.
A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were tasked to the scene, combing the crash site for clues about how the van and truck collided.
Soldiers Point Road was expected to remain closed between Tarrant Road and Port Stephens Drive for several hours on Wednesday while emergency services worked.
As investigations continue, police have urged anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.