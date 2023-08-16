Newcastle Heraldsport
What heartbroken Matildas said after losing to England: World Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 17 2023 - 6:00am
Matildas player Steph Catley and Ellie Carpenter share the pain of Wednesday night's semi-final loss to England at Stadium Australia. Picture by Adam McLean
Matildas player Steph Catley and Ellie Carpenter share the pain of Wednesday night's semi-final loss to England at Stadium Australia. Picture by Adam McLean

It was heartbreak, devastation and disappointment as the Matildas' World Cup dreams disappeared after a 3-1 loss to England in front of another sell-out crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.

