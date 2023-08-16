A man charged with the alleged historic sexual assault of a girl in the Hunter will face court.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad formed Strike Force Larow in May 2023 after allegations a girl had been sexually and indecently assaulted by a man known to her on several of occasions between 2010 and 2015.
Following extensive investigations, detectives attended a rural property near Cessnock at about 11am on Wednesday, August 16, where they arrested a 75-year-old man.
He was taken to Cessnock police station and charged with 21 counts, including:
He was refused bail and will face Cessnock Local Court on August 17, 2023.
Investigations under Strike Force Larow are ongoing, police said.
