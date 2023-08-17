Newcastle Herald
Hunter man Keith Ronald Curran released on bail after being charged with 21 counts of abuse against young girl

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Keith Ronald Curran being arrested near Cessnock on Wednesday. Picture by NSW Police
ACCUSATIONS levelled at a Hunter man charged with sexually abusing a young girl over a three-year period are "as serious as it gets", a magistrate has said.

