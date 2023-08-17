A TEENAGE girl has been reported missing from the Newcastle area.
Police have issued a public appeal for help as they search for Mia Dodds, 13, who was last seen on Turton Road at Waratah about 2.50pm on Wednesday.
When she could not be located or contacted, Newcastle police were alerted and launched an investigation into her whereabouts.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers, and Mia's family, hold serious concerns about her welfare.
Mia is describes as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, of a medium build, and with dark brown hair parted in the middle and tied in a ponytail.
The 13-year-old was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a navy blue school jumper, and white and black high-top shoes.
Police believe Mia may have attended a shopping centre on Pearson Street in Charlestown later in the afternoon, about 4.50pm.
She could have changed into grey tights and a black long-sleeved shirt with artwork on the front, officers said.
Anyone with information about where Mia is has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
