Newcastle police search for Mia Dodds, 13, reported missing from Waratah

Updated August 17 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Mia Dodds, 13, has been reported missing from the Newcastle area. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
A TEENAGE girl has been reported missing from the Newcastle area.

Local News

