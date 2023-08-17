Aussie Aussie Aussie Ow Ow Ow!
In spite of what I've written previously it is hard to be happy in a grief-stricken nation.
My two daughters are desolated. But I take comfort in knowing that it's the knocks that make us grow, the shattered dreams that push us on.
As an England fan I know that feeling too well - "30 years of hurt" as the song Football's Coming Home says.
As a 12-year-old boy my world collapsed at Wembley one May afternoon when the team that were then my everything got beaten in an FA Cup Final nobody expected Manchester United to lose. My Dad wrote about that day and my sadness for the BBC's Listener magazine in a story called The day Lou Macari came to a halt.
Last night was "the night the Matildas came to a halt".
I'm sorry to say but I have never seen a better, more organised England team in any sport and they deserved the win.
Both teams have been world class in this tournament and football, especially women's football in this beautiful country has been the hugest winner. That is something to be immensely proud of. Australia, and let's not forget New Zealand, have held easily the greatest women's sporting event of all time.
Let's concentrate on that and grow the beautiful World game here so that we cement our place playing at the top table of the greatest sport on earth, played by billions from Luxembourg to Lesotho, from Cowra to Coventry, from the Amazon to the Arctic Circle.
Be part of the greatest global unity available in sport and cheer skill, talent, hard work and merited success, wherever it may be displayed.
Nothing defines a nation's or a person's maturity more than the grace with which they are prepared to play a game and lose. Your time will come.
