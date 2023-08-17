A PROPERTY in Floraville has smashed the suburb record for a residential sale.
The house at 141 Floraville Road was snapped up for $3.1 million, topping the previous record of $2.85 million set in May this year following the auction of a luxury home at 4 Castle Drive.
Belle Property listing agent Laura Strong oversaw the sale which attracted strong interest from buyers in the real estate agency's national database.
The agent said the buyer was a builder from the Lake Macquarie area.
"We brought around 20 qualified buyers through the property and negotiated that price which the owners are thrilled with," Ms Strong said.
"They were looking to sell as they needed to downsize."
Ms Strong said the property's large block size of 7455 square metres and its potential for subdivision was a key factor in securing the record-breaking sale.
The new owner plans to renovate the existing five-bedroom home and subdivide the block.
"The property has DA approval for a small subdivision of eight blocks which will be decent sizes," she said.
The sale earned the sellers a significant profit after they purchased the property for $105,000 in 1980, according to CoreLogic.
Ms Strong said that off-market selling was becoming increasingly popular.
Off-market listings are properties that are not advertised for sale to the general public and agents use their database to seek out genuine and qualified buyers.
"We are finding that selling off-market is working really well in areas such as Lake Macquarie where we have such a large database," she said.
"I recently sold a property in Boolaroo off-market and we are getting really good prices doing it that way."
Other notable sales in Floraville include an ultra-modern home at 7 Maria Court that sold for $1.95 million in November last year.
The house next door at 9 Maria Court sold for $1.66 million in 2021.
In 2020, a three-bedroom home on a huge 9283 square metre block at 123 Floraville Road sold for $2 million.
The median house value in Floraville is $840,000, according to CoreLogic.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
