A WOMAN has been fined more than $2600 and had her licence taken from her after she was clocked speeding past a stopped school bus while children were hopping off.
Hunter Valley highway patrol police were doing mobile patrols earlier this week when they spotted a car flying past a stationary school bus on Denman Road about 3.25pm.
Police claim the 60-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car was travelling at 91 kilometres per hour while the bus had its lights flashing and a 40 kilometre per hour sign displayed.
Highway patrol officers said "school-age children were exiting the bus at this time".
The woman was stopped for doing more than double the speed limit, on the afternoon of Monday, August 14.
Police issued her with a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour, which carried a fine of $2616.
She also had her driver's licence immediately suspended and it was confiscated on the spot.
Highway patrol officers issued a warning that if a bus has its flashing yellow or orange lights on, drivers must slow down to 40 kilometres per hour.
"School bus pick-ups also occur on country roads as well, so please take care when travelling these roads also," a highway patrol spokesperson said.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
