Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Club Lambton bowling club faces closure amid Crown Lands rent increase

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club Lambton venue manager Bec Taylor. Picture by Simone De Peak
Club Lambton venue manager Bec Taylor. Picture by Simone De Peak

CLUB Lambton chief executive Michael Gray has been absolutely bowled over by an almost 700 per cent rent increase from Crown Lands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.