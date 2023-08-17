Newcastle Herald
Australian Ice Hockey League finals opener sold out in Newcastle

Updated August 17 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
The extended Newcastle Northstars family at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium after last weekend's final round. Picture by Jamison O'Malley
THE KNIGHTS won't be the only sporting franchise in Newcastle playing to a sell-out crowd this weekend with the title-chasing Northstars also embracing strong hometown support.

