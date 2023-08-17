THE KNIGHTS won't be the only sporting franchise in Newcastle playing to a sell-out crowd this weekend with the title-chasing Northstars also embracing strong hometown support.
NRL takes place at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, but a little under 24 hours earlier the Northstars will host Perth in front of a packed Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Saturday (5pm) opens the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) play-offs for 2023, the winner progressing to a top-four series in Melbourne and the loser eliminated.
Northstars general manager and rink owner Garry Dore isn't surprised by the response, with an estimated 750 tickets snapped up before game day, given the consistent level of patronage already this season.
"It's been incredible this year. The sport and the team and the game has just taken off incredibly. We have such a great following and the fans have been absolutely amazing," Dore told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"We've never seen anything like it for the past 20-odd years. Just trying to figure out how we get more people into the rink."
Dore reckons eventually increasing the capacity to house 1000 people would be "awesome" because "we're selling our games out, realistically, three of four days before we even play".
A home finals fixture, Newcastle's first since 2019, "wasn't always going to be the case" this campaign but rink availability became a key element of AIHL scheduling.
Dore described the draw as somewhat "lucky" given the new conference system, but "we're going to take it, home-ice advantage, and it is like having another player out there".
Meanwhile, the Northstars held their presentation at Club Macquarie on Wednesday night with import Francis Drolet picking up a second straight MVP award.
Wehebe Darge (Aussie MVP), Tanner Butler (best defence), Daniel Berno (coaches award), Charlie Smart (most dedicated) and Riley Klugerman (most improved) also scored prizes.
