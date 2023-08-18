Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle nets are top killer of critcally endangerd grey nurse sharks

By Lawrence Chlebeck
August 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OF all netted beaches in NSW, Newcastle is the top killer of critically endangered grey nurse sharks. This season, Newcastle nets caught more of these fragile species than the sharks they're meant to catch. The 'NSW Shark Meshing Program' is reckless with our precious marine life, and we have just a few weeks to ensure the nets don't go back in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.