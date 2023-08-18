Every beach in NSW where a net is installed already has alternative shark safety measures in place such as SMART drumlines, alert systems and drone surveillance. These modern, non-lethal mitigation measures, plus the use of personal shark deterrents and Shark Smart behaviour, are much more effective at keeping people safe without the cost to wildlife. The NSW Government can rely on these programs that they've spent the last decade developing - which by the way, are already available and in place across our beaches.

