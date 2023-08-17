Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle urges struggling ratepayers to reach out for options

August 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Newcastle council is encouraging people struggling financially to reach out for help with their rates. File picture.
THE COST of living is still biting, so Newcastle council is encouraging homeowners and businesses in hardship to reach out for help with their rates.

