THE COST of living is still biting, so Newcastle council is encouraging homeowners and businesses in hardship to reach out for help with their rates.
City of Newcastle's chief financial officer David Clarke said 800 ratepayers had been assisted to enter payment arrangements, and 250 people had been supported under a voucher scheme, in the past financial year.
"We understand that many people and small businesses in our community are facing an extremely challenging time," he said.
He said the council would continue to offer hardship help to those struggling in the 2023-24 rates notice period.
He said ratepayers experiencing difficulties should reach out to City of Newcastle to discuss a payment plan before the next instalment is due on August 31.
There are different options for residents that can be tailored to suit them, including the waiving of interest on overdue rates, deferrals, and payment plans, he said.
Financial planning and counselling assistance is also available.
Mr Clarke warned anyone tempted to try and exploit the system to reconsider.
He said while the council was willing to work with those in genuine need, it was "disappointing" that some abused the offer of support.
He said there was a customer in the local government area who had amassed more than $130,000 in dept for unpaid rates.
"Unfortunately, there are a small number of people in the community who, despite having the means, choose not to pay their rates," Mr Clarke said.
"While this behaviour is not common, it is a disappointing outcome to the detriment of our wider ratepayers."
Ratepayers should seek assistance by contacting City of Newcastle's rates team on 4974 2307, by emailing rates@ncc.nsw.gov.au or by visiting the Pay Your Rates website.
