Newcastle Herald Property: 'iconic' terrace listed in Newcastle

ONE of inner-city Newcastle's most recognisable properties is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years.
The three-level home at 54 Watt Street is one of seven terraces in a row running from 50 to 62 Watt Street, and is part of a heritage-listed precinct along Church and Watt streets.
The home has been renovated from top to bottom and could be yours if you have around $1.9 million to splash on the circa 1891 Victorian terrace.
If you love a transformation, check out this property in Dora Creek that hit the market this week.
The waterfront property has undergone a complete makeover, transforming it from dated to dazzling after a seven-month renovation.
The Hamptons-inspired home boasts high-end features, including a top-of-the-line Falcon oven, and water views.
On the other side of Lake Macquarie, a five-bedroom home has sold off-market for a record-breaking sum.
The Floraville property was snapped up by a local buyer who splashed an incredible $3.1 million on the five-bedroom home.
Wondering why it sold for such a huge figure and set a suburb record?
The successful auctions of two fixer-uppers last week were proof that renovators are back in the market.
The properties, both in the Mayfield area, attracted a strong number of registered buyers who weren't deterred by the mammoth renovation job ahead.
One of the properties was an early 1900s weatherboard cottage in original condition that still had its vintage laundry clothes wringer in place.
If you have wondered how the downturn in the property market post-COVID-19 had affected the value of your home, there was good news for homeowners this week.
Property prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are showing strong signs of recovery, according to CoreLogic's quarterly Regional Market Update.
The region's property values have increased consecutively for the past five months, up 3.7 per cent.
"Even the annual drop in home values was mild compared to other regional coastal centres of NSW, such as in the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven, which was down 14.8 per cent year-on-year across all dwellings, and Richmond Tweed, down 19.0 per cent," CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen said.
It's not just house values that are on the up.
A new report shows that the median price of a residential lot in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie jumped to $510,000 during the March quarter of 2023, up from $495,000 during the same period one year prior.
That figure places the region as the fifth most expensive regional area in Australia to buy a residential block.
The new owner of the building previously home to Newcastle interiors store, House of Elliott, has put the ground floor commercial space on the market for lease.
The inner-city residential and commercial space recently sold within its guide in the "high twos [$2 million] to low threes [$3 million]", according to listing agent, Steve Dick.
The agent said the new owner also has plans for the building's beautifully renovated apartment upstairs.
On the hunt for a new home?
This single-level fully renovated home with a separate studio is on the market in Belmont South with Viking Realty.
The property has four bedrooms, all with built-ins, and three bathrooms plus a powder room.
Centrally located between the beach, the lake and Belmont Golf Course, the property has leisure activities covered.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
