Jebediah frontman Kevin Mitchell is bringing his alter ego Bob Evans to Newcastle in October as part of his nine-date When Kev Met Bob national tour.
He'll be performing songs from a 30-year back catalogue that includes five Jebediah studio albums and six solo albums released under the Bob Evans moniker. Audiences can also expect to hear the never-before-told stories behind the songs.
"It's a little scary! I haven't really done a proper 'tour' in years as my last album, Tomorrowland, came out during all the COVID lockdowns, so touring has been extremely sporadic ever since," Mitchell said.
"This is a show I have always had in the back of my mind though. I have always just kind of been sitting on it and waiting until it felt right to do so.
"For nearly 30 years I have kept my solo music and my Jebediah music separate, and that has been a very deliberate decision that was also an important one to me.
"I think I have reached the point now however where that separation has done its job. So I suppose it feels a little freeing and exciting to step into a new phase now ... and finally present all this music I have written on one stage.
"There's a lot there when you combine it all together, and it's very much my adult life laid bare in song. The earliest songs I'll be playing were written when I was 17, and the most recent are from my early 40s."
Mitchell will perform When Kev Met Bob at Bartholomew's in Newcastle on October 26. Tickets are on sale now through OzTix.
It's a first for Bartholomew's, too, which to date has mainly provided a stage for local acoustic artists or jazz bands.
"We are trialling a few major artist gigs starting with Bob Evans. If it works well, we will book in others," Bartholomew's co-owner Phil Elsley told the Newcastle Herald.
