A POLICE manhunt which saw a chopper circle Newcastle suburbs and detectives comb parklands has entered its second day, with the target still on the run.
Police confirmed on Thursday the man they were searching for in connection to an assault and car theft in broad daylight in North Lambton a day earlier was "still outstanding".
Detectives have issued a public plea for help as they continue their search, releasing a description of a man they believe could assist their investigation.
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, of slim build, and has black facial hair.
Police have been told he was last seen wearing a black top with white stripes on the sleeves, blue shorts, a black cap, and red shoes.
A large-scale police search, involving detectives, the dog squad and backed by PolAir from above, was launched after officers were first called to Acacia Avenue in New Lambton about 11am on Wednesday.
Police were told at the scene that a 65-year-old man was injured after he confronted another man who was inside his home.
The resident was treated by paramedics for a cut to his arm.
He told police his assailant had stolen his 2010 Holden Commodore and driven off.
Witnesses told the Newcastle Herald the sedan had slammed into a fence on Mayo Street in Jesmond and a man had fled on foot.
Officers discovered the dumped car and police swarmed the area in an effort to track down the driver.
Witnesses said they were told to stay indoors as police combed nearby parklands, drains, under bridges, and residential areas in the Wallsend, Jesmond and Birmingham Gardens areas.
Those nearby said they could hear the police helicopter circling and blasting a description of the man police were looking for over its speakers.
The man managed to evade police despite the search.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information or dashcam footage have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
