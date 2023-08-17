KNIGHTS winger Greg Marzhew has revealed an ambition to represent either New Zealand or Samoa, hopefully later this year in the newly created international tournament.
Born and mostly raised in Auckland, Marzhew is eligible to play for the Kiwis, as well as the Toa Samoa through his parents and grandparents, who hail from the Pacific Island country.
A revelation for the Knights this season, providing significant punch on kick-returns and scoring 15 tries in 17 appearances, the 26-year-old is sure to come under consideration by selectors for the October-November fixtures unveiled this week.
The Australian Rugby League Commission announced on Wednesday the Pacific Championships, a southern-hemisphere international tournament to be played after the NRL season and again in 2024.
Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Cook Islands will play in the men's tournament.
Tonga is touring England during the same period.
Marzhew, who will be opposing a South Sydney edge that includes Australian international Campbell Graham when the Knights host the Rabbitohs on Sunday, said while his focus was firmly on helping Newcastle into the NRL finals, playing rep footy was a goal.
"Ultimately, it would be awesome to be picked in one team," Marzhew said.
"I'll focus on wearing this jersey at the moment, but if that does come along with either team, I'll be more than grateful.
"In a perfect world, if I could play for both, I would.
"But just to be selected in a squad would be hectic."
A 2021 NRL debutant with the Gold Coast, making 25 appearances for the club before shifting to Newcastle in November, Marzhew admitted he eyed a spot in Samoa's squad for last year's World Cup in England.
The Toa Samoa, boosted by a stack of big-name NRL talent, made it all the way to the final, losing to Australia 30-10 at Old Trafford.
After losing to England 60-6 in the tournament opener, they won their other two pool games before beating arch-rivals Tonga and then England to make the decider.
"I was dying to try and make that squad, or any of those two teams," Marzhew said.
"Unfortunate not to make it, but I was supporting both teams.
"Their run last year was crazy. It was a blessing to watch."
Recruited as part of an off-season trade for former back-up hooker Chris Randall, Marzhew has given Newcastle two strike options on their flanks this season.
His strength and size complements fellow winger Dominic Young's height and speed.
"He was doing a lot of the power-lifting for the carries last year," Marzhew said of Young.
"I try and say to him, 'don't worry about that stuff out of the red zone, I'll try and put my hand up and take all those carries'.
"Even though he still does a massive job for us when he does.
"It just gives him that clear mind to focus on using his freak-of-nature speed and trying to get around the outside of players."
Young has bagged 20 tries in 2023, one short of the club record for the most in a season jointly held by Timana Tahu (2002) and Akuila Uate (2008).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
