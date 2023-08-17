Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Aussie athletics debut for Torrie Lewis at World Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TORRIE Lewis hopes there's "many more teams to come", but for now the 18-year-old World Championships debutante is living out her athletics dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.