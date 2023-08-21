Five reasons to move to the Gunnedah Basin to join the team at Whitehaven Coal

Become part of the team at Whitehaven Coal and enjoy working in the mining industry with the perk of being home every night. Picture Toybox Films

This is branded content for Whitehaven Coal.



Thinking of a tree change or want to progress your career?



Now is the perfect time to relocate to the Gunnedah Basin and progress your career in the mining industry, or get your foot in the door and start out.

Whitehaven Coal has many roles available from entry-level through to highly-qualified positions.

Here are just five reasons why you should make the move to the Gunnedah Basin and join the team at Whitehaven Coal.

One: Work in the mining industry but be home every night

Located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West NSW, Whitehaven Coal believes in helping communities grow, ensuring benefits flowing from mining operations are seen and felt locally.

More than 75 per cent of the 2500-strong workforce at Whitehaven Coal lives in the local communities located near the mining sites.

"I love living in Gunnedah," Whitehaven Coal's Manager, Community Investments and Partnerships, Jacki Scott said.



"It's a great option for families who want to be home every night and have access to facilities, schools, services, entertainment, nightlife, exploring, activities and community."

At Whitehaven Coal there is a focus on ensuring the benefits from the operation are seen and felt locally. Picture Toybox Films

Two: Embrace the lifestyle of the Gunnedah Basin

Gunnedah is known as the Koala capital of the world so it's no wonder the region boasts an impressive range of natural phenomena to be explored.

Hiking, exploring salt caves, taking a drop in hot springs and four-wheel-driving are just some of the activities locals enjoy.

For a weekend away the Hunter Valley is close, boasting many wineries and restaurants.

The region also has a strong sporting culture with the community backing games and a lake nearby for water sports.

There are four mines at Whitehaven Coal including open cut and underground so there are many roles available. Picture Toybox Films

Three: Grow or consolidate your skills through the many roles available

There are a wide range of positions available from operators, supervisors, engineers, accountants to open cut examiners, production supervisors, environmental advisors and many more.

Whitehaven Coal operates four mines (three open-cut and one large underground mine) so positions are varied and unique.

Whitehaven Coal believes the local community should benefit most from the mine's presence.

More than $4.3 million was committed in the past financial year to community partnerships.

Just some of the organisations benefiting from this commitment included: Gunnedah Meals on Wheels, Quirindi Silo Art Project, Boggabri Lions Club, the Gomeroi Roos and many more.

Whitehaven Coal committed more than $4.3 million to local community projects in the past financial year. Picture Toybox Films

Five: In it for the long haul

For the past 20 years Whitehaven Coal has built a reputation for excellence in project delivery, safe operation, and targeted investment in the local economy and community.