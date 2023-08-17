The former media adviser to Paterson MP Meryl Swanson, James Bartlett, has engaged one of Australia's top workplace lawyers to represent him in his unfair dismissal claim against the MP.
Mr Bartlett, who worked for Ms Swanson for seven years, says he was sacked last week after raising concerns about a worker who he said was paid for days they did not work.
He reported his concerns last month under whistle blower legislation to the Commonwealth Department of Finance and the newly-established National Anti-Corruption Commission.
The commission contacted Mr Bartlett late last week seeking further information about the allegations.
Ms Swanson, who has rejected the claim, said Mr Bartlett's employment was terminated because she had lost trust and confidence in his behaviour, judgement and actions.
Mr Bartlett told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday that he expected his unfair dismissal claim would be lodged in the coming days.
He will be represented by Sydney-based lawyer Michael Harmer who has represented clients in dozens of high profile workplace law cases over the past four decades.
Mr Bartlett was offered a promotion to the role of Ms Swanson's chief of staff only last month.
While familiarising himself with the office's administration, Mr Bartlett said he discovered a discrepancy in the employment arrangements of a worker.
He alleged office records showed the worker had been paid to run a mobile office for Ms Swanson for two days a week over the past 10 months.
However, he said, in his experience, the person only worked about half a day a week in the role.
Mr Bartlett raised the concerns in writing with Ms Swanson on July 19.
Correspondence between the pair shows their relationship rapidly deteriorated in the weeks leading up to Mr Bartlett's dismissal.
In a letter sent on July 31 titled "Preliminary view on my concerns and proposal to terminate employment", Ms Swanson told Mr Bartlett that she held concerns about his behaviour, actions and judgement.
"I am writing to advise that despite my reasonable attempts to support you, I have lost trust and confidence in you," she wrote.
She outlined four allegations relating to his workplace conduct.
Mr Bartlett rejected the allegations and said he believed the charges against him were "premeditated" and related to the significant concerns he raised about workplace practices in the electorate office.
In a termination letter sent on Wednesday August 9, Ms Swanson did not refer to Mr Bartlett's allegations relating to workplace practices. She said her decision to terminate his employment was based on her view that his behaviour, judgement and actions may be damaging the trust and confidence that she had of him.
Ms Swanson told the Herald last week that Mr Bartlett's allegations were false.
"My electorate office and employed staff act completely within the guidelines of the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act and Department of Finance," she said.
"The accusations made by a recently terminated employee are completely untrue."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
