James Bartlett engages lawyer Michael Harmer to pursue unfair dismissal case against Meryl Swanson

By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:20pm
The former media adviser to Paterson MP Meryl Swanson, James Bartlett, has engaged one of Australia's top workplace lawyers to represent him in his unfair dismissal claim against the MP.

